Trump Defends Infamous 'Grab 'Em by the...' Comment in Deposition

The New York Times reports on this tidbit from Thursday at Donald Trump's trial in E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation lawsuit against him: In Trump's video deposition, heard by the jury Thursday, the former president was asked about the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape in which Trump bragged about famous people being able to grab women by their genitals without consent. When Carroll's lawyer asked him about that comment in light of the fact that Carroll says he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, he did not deny the controversial comment. "Well, historically, that’s true with stars," he said. "True with stars that they can grab women by the p----?" asks Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan.

"Well, that’s what—if you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true," Trump responds. “Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.” Trump himself has not been in the courtroom so far during the trial, in which Carroll's lawyers have now rested their case, Reuters reports. The judge in the case gave him until Sunday night to ask to reopen the case so that he can testify. On a visit to a resort he owns in Ireland Thursday, Trump complained while golfing that "I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)