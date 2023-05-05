New York, California Investigate NFL

Attorneys general have issued subpoenas in probe of possible bias, harassment, gender pay gaps
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 4, 2023 7:30 PM CDT
NFL Faces Workplace, Hiring Investigations
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during NFL meetings on March 28 in Phoenix.   (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

The attorneys general of California and New York have begun a joint investigation of the NFL's hiring and workplace practices, looking into allegations by former employees of possible discrimination and harassment. The officials said they've already issued subpoenas, the Wall Street Journal reports. Saying that "no institution is above the law," New York Attorney General Letitia James said, "No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or objectification in the workplace." The NFL responded that it does not tolerate discrimination and that "the NFL offices are places where employees of all genders, races and backgrounds thrive."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell assured James and attorneys general of five other states last year, after they raised concerns, that the league was making progress toward establishing a diverse workplace free of bias. The New York Times reported in February 2022 that more than 30 former female league employees said they faced retaliation after filing gender bias complaints with human resources, per ABC News. The league denied retaliating against the women. The investigation will cover possible gender pay gaps, as well, the officials said. In the announcement Thursday, the officials pointed out past findings of wrongdoing by the NFL and the Washington franchise. (Read more NFL stories.)

