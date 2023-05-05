NYT Editorial Board Has 'Painful' Words for Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she will return to the Senate. The editorial board of the New York Times suggests she reconsider. And if the 89-year-old doesn't reconsider, the editorial board urges Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to increase pressure on her to step down. The editors laud Feinstein's legacy in the Senate but say she is doing a disservice to constituents in California because of her prolonged absence over health concerns. Even before her recent hospitalization, reports catalogued her memory problems and questioned her fitness for office. Nancy Pelosi has called such criticism sexist given the many male senators who have continued to remain in office despite similar concerns, and the Times says it's time for the entire tradition of looking the other way to end.

"If she cannot fulfill her obligations to the Senate and to her constituents, she should resign and turn over her responsibilities to an appointed successor," says the editorial. "If she is unable to reach that decision on her own, Mr. Schumer, the majority leader, and other Democratic senators should make it clear to her and the public how important it is that she do so." The editors acknowledge that it's "a deeply saddening situation, but even the most dedicated public servants cannot serve forever, and they may be the last to realize or act upon their incapacity." Read the full editorial. (Read more Dianne Feinstein stories.)