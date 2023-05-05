King Charles III Had One Last Surprise Before Coronation

Monarch shows up Friday for meet-and-greet outside Buckingham Palace, day before crowning
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 5, 2023 11:30 AM CDT
No Big Deal, Just a King on a Stroll Before He Gets His Crown
Royals fans wear ponchos as rain falls in London on Friday. King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

King Charles III surprised a crowd of fans on Friday who'd begun gathering ahead of his coronation, assembled outside London's Buckingham Palace. The king; his eldest son, Prince William; and daughter-in-law, Kate, stopped for a walkabout to shake hands and speak briefly with the adoring throng, reports the AP. Many of those in the crowd planned to spend the night Friday hoping for a prime perch for the procession Saturday, with a view of the newly crowned monarch and Camilla, his wife, waving from the balcony of the palace after returning from the ceremony.

The stop by Charles, William, and Kate was made after a luncheon that followed the final rehearsal for the service at Westminster Abbey. The crowd outside the palace has been growing throughout the week, with people from many parts of the world assembling to witness the crowning of the latest British monarch in a tradition that dates back more than 1,000 years.

