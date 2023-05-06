Mage Crosses First at a Wild 149th Kentucky Derby

The horse previously had 1 win in 3 previous races
Kentucky Derby entrant Mage works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.   (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A virtual unknown, Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The 15-1 shot Mage had only one victory in three previous races before covering 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under jockey Javier Castellano, reports the AP. He and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela. Two Phil's and the 4-1 favorite Angel of Empire, respectively, followed Mage to the finish line in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs. Forte, the early favorite, was scratched in the morning with a bruised foot, one of five horses that dropped out in the days leading to the race. A somber note, however: Two more horses died in the hours before the race, bringing the total to seven at Churchill Downs. (Read more Kentucky Derby stories.)

