Verdict Seen as a 'Moment of Accountability' for Trump

After a jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll, the writer smiled and hugged supporters in a Manhattan federal courtroom. She later issued a statement: "I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed." The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in a decision the former president slammed as a "disgrace." More:

"Tangible consequences." While the jury did not find Trump liable for rape in the civil trial, this is the first time he has faced "tangible consequences" in a series of sexual misconduct allegations going back to the 1970s, writes Ryan Bort at Rolling Stone. Trump has always denied wrongdoing, often claiming that the allegations were politically motivated, Bort notes.