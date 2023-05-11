Trump's CNN Town Hall Is a 'Contentious' Affair

During a tense CNN town hall Wednesday, former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election, downplayed the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and repeatedly insulted a woman in response to a civil jury's finding this week that he was liable of sexually assaulting her, the AP reports. During the contentious back-and-forth in early-voting New Hampshire—where moderator Kaitlan Collins sometimes struggled to fact-check his misstatements in real time—Trump continued to insist the election had been “rigged,” even though state and federal election officials, his own campaign and White House aides, and numerous courts have rejected his allegations.

Trump also repeatedly minimized the violence caused by a mob of his supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to halt the certification of President Joe Biden's win. Instead, he said he was inclined to pardon “a large portion” of Jan. 6 defendants if he wins reelection. He also rejected a suggestion that he apologize to his former vice president, Mike Pence, who was targeted by the mob. “I don't feel he was in any danger," he said. In fact, Trump said, Pence was the one who “did something wrong.” Throughout, the audience of Republican and unaffiliated voters cheered him on, laughing and applauding.

The prime-time forum in New Hampshire brought together a network and candidate who have long sparred with each other. But the stakes were raised considerably Tuesday after jurors in New York found Trump had sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, though they rejected her claim that he raped her nearly three decades ago. Trump, at Wednesday's event, again insisted he didn't know Carroll, even as he attacked her in deeply personal terms. "She’s a wack job,” he said, drawing laughs from the crowd. Trump also, during the town hall, repeatedly refused to say whether he would sign a federal abortion ban if it landed on his desk, saying he would “negotiate” so “people are happy.” “I’m looking at a solution that’s going to work,” he said. (CNN has live updates here.)