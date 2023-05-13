Governor Vetoes Abortion Bill

North Carolina's Democratic governor has vetoed legislation that would have banned nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The veto came Saturday during a public rally. Hundreds of abortion-rights activists and voters watched on a plaza in Raleigh between the governor’s office and the Legislative Building as Gov. Roy Cooper affixed his veto stamp to the bill, which also would place additional restrictions on physicians, abortion clinics, and the women seeking the procedure, the AP reports. The legislation would "turn the clock back 50 years on women's health," Cooper said.

The veto launches a test for Republican legislative leaders to attempt to override Cooper's veto after recently gaining veto-proof majorities in both chambers. Cooper, a strong abortion-rights supporter, had until Sunday night to act on the measure that would tighten current state law that bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The measure would require that patients "navigate a wicked obstacle course just to get care," Cooper said, per Politico. "This bill has nothing to do with making women safer and everything to do with banning abortion," he added. The governor has been lobbying GOP lawmakers to not vote to override. "If even just one Republican in either the House or the Senate keeps a campaign promise to protect women's reproductive health, we can stop this ban," he said.