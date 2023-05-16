Cops: Sonic Employee Killed by 12-Year-Old With an AR-15

A 12-year-old is charged with fatally shooting a Sonic employee in Texas. The employee, 32-year-old Matthew Davis, had confronted 20-year-old Angel Gomez after seeing him peeing in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene around 9:40pm Saturday, police say, per KXAS. At some point, a physical altercation ensued. Police say the 12-year-old used an AR-15 to open fire on Davis from the backseat of Gomez's vehicle, hitting him multiple times, per NPR and KDFW. Davis was flown to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gomez and the 12-year-old fled the scene, though Gomez later returned, police say.

He is charged with murder along with the minor, who was arrested later Saturday in Rio Vista, per KXAS. Both he and Gomez are said to reside in Fort Worth. Police have not described their relationship to each other. Davis is survived by a 10-year-old son and a mother who works as a flight attendant. She learned of her son's death while on an overnight flight, according to a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $11,000 to cover funeral and other expenses. Davis, a Louisiana native, had reportedly just moved to Keene and started his job at the restaurant two weeks ago, per KDFW. The restaurant remained closed as of Monday. (Read more murder stories.)