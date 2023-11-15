Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute to 'Completely Brilliant' Matthew Perry

Two weeks after Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars issued a joint statement after his death at age 54, speaking of their "unfathomable loss," Lisa Kudrow has become the last of the group to pay tribute to him on social media. "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY," she said in an Instagram post Wednesday. "Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'"

Kudrow looked back to the earliest days of the show. "You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that," she wrote. She also alluded to his struggles with addiction, People reports. "Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant," she wrote. "Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me." Earlier Wednesday, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer shared tributes to Perry on Instagram. Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc posted on the same platform on Tuesday, with Cox sharing one of her favorite moments with him. (Read more Matthew Perry stories.)