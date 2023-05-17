DeSantis, Trump Disagree on Florida Abortion Ban

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump are publicly disagreeing once again. In an interview with digital news startup The Messenger published Monday, Trump said Florida's six-week abortion ban, which has not yet taken effect, may have gone too far even for some on the right. "If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don't even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh," Trump said, though he wouldn't say if he, personally, was one of those people. He also remained unclear on exactly what type of abortion restrictions he would support, should he be elected president again. On Tuesday, the Florida governor hit back at Trump's comments, and took aim specifically at that vagueness, Politico reports.

"Protecting an unborn child when there’s a detectable heartbeat is something that almost probably 99% of pro-lifers support," DeSantis said, adding that other red states have enacted similar laws. Other leaders in the pro-life movement spoke out with similar comments, decrying Trump's take on the matter, and, as Fox News reports, many in the movement had heaped praise on DeSantis after he signed the bill. DeSantis continued, "He didn’t give an answer about ‘would you have signed the heartbeat bill that Florida did' ... He won’t answer whether he would sign it or not." (Trump was similarly cagey during his CNN town hall.)