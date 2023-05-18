Report: DeSantis Is Ready to Officially Enter 2024 Race

Sources say governor will file paperwork next week
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 18, 2023 9:25 AM CDT
Report: DeSantis Will Officially Enter Race Next Week
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an Iowa GOP reception, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.   (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, long seen as a rival to former President Trump for the GOP nomination, is getting ready to make it official. Sources tell outlets including the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post that DeSantis plans to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission next week to formally declare his candidacy. The sources say major DeSantis donors will gather at a Miami hotel next week ahead of a planned fundraising blitz. According to the Post's sources, DeSantis also plans to hold a campaign launch event in his hometown, Dunedin, after Memorial Day.

CBS reports that the governor's political operation moved to new offices in Tallahassee on Monday, triggering a federal campaign law that will require him to register as a candidate within 15 days. DeSantis is far behind Trump in the polls, though he has a large lead over other GOP challengers and analysts believe his numbers will get a boost when he officially launches his campaign. (Read more Ron DeSantis stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X