Report: DeSantis Is Ready to Officially Enter 2024 Race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, long seen as a rival to former President Trump for the GOP nomination, is getting ready to make it official. Sources tell outlets including the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post that DeSantis plans to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission next week to formally declare his candidacy. The sources say major DeSantis donors will gather at a Miami hotel next week ahead of a planned fundraising blitz. According to the Post's sources, DeSantis also plans to hold a campaign launch event in his hometown, Dunedin, after Memorial Day.

CBS reports that the governor's political operation moved to new offices in Tallahassee on Monday, triggering a federal campaign law that will require him to register as a candidate within 15 days. DeSantis is far behind Trump in the polls, though he has a large lead over other GOP challengers and analysts believe his numbers will get a boost when he officially launches his campaign. (Read more Ron DeSantis stories.)