Fast X Passes Guardians 3

The 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise was off to the races this weekend, knocking Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 out of first place and easily claiming the No. 1 spot at the box office. Fast X earned $67.5 million in ticket sales from 4,046 North American theaters, according to estimates from Universal Pictures on Sunday. That's on the lower end of openings for the series that peaked with Furious 7's $142.2 million launch, the sole movie in the series to surpass $100 million out of the gates. Fast X's domestic debut only ranks above the first three. The last movie, F9, opened to $70 million in 2021, the AP reports.

But this is a series that has made the bulk of its money internationally, often over 70%. True to form, it's on turbo drive overseas. Fast X opened in 84 markets internationally, playing in over 24,000 theaters, where it earned an estimated $251.4 million. It adds up to a $319 million global debut—the third biggest of the franchise. Reports say the movie, which received mixed reviews, cost $340 million to produce, not including marketing. Fast X doesn't have an entirely open road. Competition next week will include Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, in addition to a slew of films intended to catch a Memorial Day weekend audience, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus in You Hurt My Feelings and the broad comedy About My Father, with Robert De Niro.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore: