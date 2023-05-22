Venmo Changes Policy on Teen Accounts

Social payments app will let kids ages 13 to 17 join, get debit card—with parental OK
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 22, 2023 2:46 PM CDT
Venmo Will Let Teens Open Accounts
Andrew Addison holds up a sign advertising that he takes Venmo for payment at his corner drink stand on May 30 in Nolensville, Tennessee.   (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Teenagers will officially be allowed to open a Venmo account with a parent's permission, the company said Monday, expanding the popular social payments app to an age demographic that's likely to embrace it almost immediately. The Venmo Teen Account will be available for 13- to 17-year-olds and comes with a debit card as well, per the AP. Parents will be able to monitor transactions and adjust privacy settings, as well as move money to their teenager. Parents will also be able to lock and unlock the debit card and see who the teenager is sending money to and receiving it from.

Withdrawals from ATMs using the debit card will have a $400 daily limit, and users will need to withdraw money from participating ATMs or incur a $2.50 fee. Otherwise, there are no fees attached to creating or maintaining the account. Parents will be able to monitor up to five Venmo accounts for teenagers. Using Venmo won't necessarily be new to a good number of teens—parents often set up accounts for their children through their own accounts, which is a violation of Venmo's terms of service. There have been guides on the internet for some time showing parents how to create a child's account without Venmo penalizing them.

Venmo has been a popular way to send money to individuals for years, and the app now has more than 90 million users. The product for teens comes at a time when other social apps are being watched closely by politicians and regulators: For example, the state of Montana banned TikTok last week, and other states are considering a ban as well.

