Wasserman Agency Rebrands, Eyeing $1B Sale

Casey Wasserman's name has been erased from the talent agency he founded—just as interested buyers start lining up. Formerly known as Wasserman, the sports, music, and talent representation agency is rebranding as "The Team," rolling out a new gray text logo and merch while preparing for a formal sale process, Deadline reports. NDAs are expected to go out and a data room to open by week's end, with heavyweights including WME, CAA, UTA, Range Media Partners, Goldman Sachs, and private equity firms eyeing all or most of the business, which includes Brillstein Entertainment Partners and the former Paradigm Talent Agency. One agency executive called it a "once-in-a-decade opportunity," with bids potentially topping $1 billion.

The shift comes amid fallout from disclosures about Wasserman's past links to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which have triggered unrest and both client and staff departures. Pop star Chappell Roan and soccer legend Abby Wambach have both cut ties with the agency, per the Los Angeles Times. Wasserman, who remains chair of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, has said he's selling because he has become "a distraction." There was no mention of him in the agency's rebranding, per the Times. Meanwhile, Wasserman's Olympic role is under political pressure: LA's mayor and other officials want him out, and the City Council is set to vote March 13 on a resolution seeking a deeper review of his ties and their potential impact on the Games.