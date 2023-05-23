Bezos Betrothed? Sure Looks Like It

Last week, the big news on Jeff Bezos was that he was spotted on his new $500 million, 417-foot superyacht, said to be the longest sailing yacht on Earth. This week, even bigger news, at least if you're a romantic: The Amazon founder is said to be engaged to longtime girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. A source "close to the couple" confirmed as much to Page Six, which notes that whispers of a possible engagement started popping up when Sanchez was spotted at the Cannes Film Festival in France, sporting what appeared to be a diamond on her left ring finger.

People has a close-up of the giant gem on Sanchez's hand. TMZ also confirms the engagement, reporting that the billionaire proposed while they were sailing around Europe on the yacht. Bezos, 59, and Sanchez, 53, began dating in 2018, though Page Six notes they kept their relationship low-key until Bezos' divorce from then-wife MacKenzie Scott was finalized in 2019. Sanchez was separated from her own spouse, talent mogul Patrick Whitesell, at the time. Sanchez has two teens, 15-year-old Ella and 16-year-old Evan, whom she shares with Whitesell, as well as a 22-year-old son, Nikko, from a previous relationship with ex-NFL player Tony Gonzalez. Bezos shares three sons and a daughter with Scott.

One person who's not celebrating over the news: Sanchez's estranged brother, who doesn't have any inside info on the potential impending nuptials but believes the report of his sister's engagement to Bezos is true—and calls it a "sloppy PR stunt" on her part. "I truly believe that this is just their way of distracting from the legal developments," Michael Sanchez tells the Daily Beast. The outlet notes he has sued Bezos for defamation over claims that Michael Sanchez leaked photos and texts from his sister (they were once close) to National Enquirer publisher American Media. (Read more Jeff Bezos stories.)