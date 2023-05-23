DeSantis' New Pitch: Think of the Supreme Court

Ron DeSantis is expected to launch his 2024 campaign for president this week, notes CNN, and the Florida governor is floating a new selling point: the possibility of a 7-2 conservative majority on the Supreme Court that would last for a long time. DeSantis made the case Monday in an address to the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Orlando, reports the New York Times. He suggested a president who serves the next two terms might replace Clarence Thomas, 74, and Samuel Alito, 73, and maybe even Sonia Sotomayor, 68, and Chief Justice John Roberts, 68, per Politico. If so, that would not only maintain the current 6-3 conservative majority but expand it.

By this logic, DeSantis would have the advantage over Donald Trump, who could serve only another four years in office. “You would have a 7-2 conservative majority on the Supreme Court that would last a quarter-century,” DeSantis said. “So this is big stuff, very important that that gets done right.” Meanwhile:

