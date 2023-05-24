On DeSantis' Big Day, Twitter Goes Under the Microscope

Ron DeSantis is set to launch his presidential campaign at 6pm ET Wednesday on Twitter. The Republican will make the announcement in a Twitter Spaces session with CEO Elon Musk, in an event moderated by GOP donor David Sacks, who supports DeSantis and has close ties to Musk, per NBC News. In the run-up to the event, much is being said about the decision to stage the event on Twitter. Perspectives:



The Guardian zeroes in on what's in it for Musk, calling it "the tech billionaire's latest attempts to shore up engagement with the social network ... the upshot of DeSantis' appearance will be increased visibility for Twitter at a moment when the company's relevance is dwindling."

Axios looks at the media implications, noting that "in choosing to bypass Fox News for Twitter, DeSantis is sending a signal to conservatives that Fox News is just as much a part of the mainstream media as CNN or any other news network." The New York Times goes a step further, saying it allows Twitter to "claim to be outside the mainstream media world that Rupert Murdoch's network inhabits."

The Times notes that "Twitter is becoming a conservative media hot spot in the Musk era. ... The move underscores both that Twitter, under its billionaire owner, has moved to embrace the political right and that Mr. DeSantis' top business supporters so far are tech-industry libertarians, rather than traditional Republican moguls."