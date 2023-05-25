It may not be typical for a residence boasting garishly orange Formica kitchen counters, avocado-green appliances, and dated wood paneling to be considered a "luxury" home, but the house at 11222 Dilling St. in Studio City, California, now on the market for $5.5 million, isn't any ordinary house. Per its Redfin listing, the home is "one of the most iconic single family residences in the world"—the place used for exterior shots on The Brady Bunch. The Hollywood Reporter notes the house is for sale again by HGTV, which scooped up the house in 2018 for $3.5 million. One of the reasons for the price jump: The network spruced up the outside, and then did a total gut to re-create the set used in the '70s sitcom.

That means there's now a very Brady kitchen, living room, bedrooms, and yard, all of which had, until the renovation, only ever existed on Paramount Studios' Stage Five. HGTV even threw on a second story, reachable by the "iconic floating staircase" where the Bradys often posed. All in all, HGTV sunk $1.9 million into the place, adding 2,000 square feet onto it, a process that was documented in 2019's A Very Brady Renovation. TV hosts joined with past cast members to give the home its makeover.

The Redfin listing brags that the home is said to be the second most-photographed residence in the United States, behind the White House. So what do you get for paying a $37,000-per-month mortgage (that's with 20%, or $1.1 million, down)? A "spacious 5,000+ square foot home" with "soaring ceilings, big windows, and sliding glass doors," situated on an immense 12,000-square-foot lot "with citrus trees lining the yard," per Redfin. The home comes complete with five bedrooms, five baths, a "groovy attic," and "curated furnishings and accessories," including a 3D-printed copy of the horse structure that adorned the fictional brood's living room. (Read more Brady Bunch stories.)