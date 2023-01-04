Romeo and Juliet Stars Sue Over Infamous Nude Scene

Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting are infamously seen partially nude in the 1968 movie version of Romeo and Juliet, filmed when the actors were just 15 and 16, respectively. More than half a century later, Hussey and Whiting are suing Paramount for sexual exploitation and distributing naked images of adolescent children, Variety reports. California recently suspended the statute of limitations on child sex abuse lawsuits. The lawsuit claims Italian director Franco Zeffirelli, who died in 2019, assured them they'd be wearing flesh-colored undergarments when the scene was filmed but then, on the final day of filming, told them that if they didn't perform the scene naked while wearing just body makeup, the movie would fail, People reports.

The suit also claims Zeffirelli showed them the camera placement and promised they wouldn't be filmed or seen in the movie naked, but that he was lying, and Hussey and Whiting were filmed naked without their knowledge. "At 16, as actors, they took his lead that he would not violate that trust they had. Franco was their friend, and frankly, at 16, what do they do? There are no options. There was no #MeToo," says their business manager. Adds their attorney, "These were very young naive children in the ’60s who had no understanding of what was about to hit them. All of a sudden they were famous at a level they never expected, and in addition they were violated in a way they didn’t know how to deal with.” (Read more lawsuit stories.)