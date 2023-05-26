College Baseball Player Dies as Makeshift Dugout Falls

Angel Mercado, 19, of Central Penn College was helping take down the structure
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted May 26, 2023 12:35 AM CDT
Stock image.   (Getty / ronniechua)

A 19-year-old college baseball player in Pennsylvania has died in a freak accident involving a makeshift dugout, reports CBS News. Angel Mercado of Central Penn College was helping take down the wooden structure at a baseball field in Harrisburg when it fell on top of him Monday, per WHP. The dugout wasn't related to the college baseball team but to a local youth team, reports USA Today. Mercado and other players reportedly put it up themselves, but the city ordered them to take it down because they didn't have a permit. While the dugout was coming down, it collapsed, fatally injuring Mercado.

"We are mourning the heart-wrenching loss of one of our own, a promising young athlete who senselessly lost his life while helping others enjoy the sport he loved so much," Central Penn College President Linda Fedrizzi-Williams said in a statement. "No words can adequately express our anguish." Mercado was a freshman infielder on the Division II team. His player profile is here, and a GoFundMe for his family is here. (Read more baseball stories.)

