Donald Trump Jr. may have been trying to help his father by mocking Ron DeSantis' Wednesday campaign launch "De-Saster", but the eldest Trump son instead insulted his dad and earned his own internet ridicule. Per the Wrap, Trump Jr. appeared Thursday evening on his online program, Triggered With Don Jr., and got right to work going after the Florida governor, who's challenging former President Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination. Trump Jr. called DeSantis' voice "nasal and effeminate" and poked fun at DeSantis "basically reading, like, an op-ed of what he was going to do" if he got into the Oval Office.

"It took two charismatic billionaires like Elon Musk and David Sacks to carry DeSantis through this," Trump Jr. said, referring to the Twitter owner and GOP donor/moderator who appeared with DeSantis in the Twitter Spaces event, per the Independent. One remark in particular, however, took Trump Jr.'s rant beyond his usual insult-fest. "Once you actually put out the facts, I think a different image is going to emerge ... Trump has the charisma of a mortician, and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian," Trump Jr., said, mistakenly inserting his father's name where DeSantis' should've been.

One video of the clip went viral, with more than 2.4 million views. "Freudian slip," noted one observer. Another laughed: "Lol, please tell me this is a deep fake video." Comedian Laraine Newman simply wrote, "Dunning Kruger." One unofficial political consultant even suggested Trump's Democratic rival take advantage of the gaffe. "I hope Biden uses this gold nugget," she tweeted. The Independent notes Trump Jr. continued without seeming to realize his error. (Looks like DeSantis' Twitter hiccups didn't hurt his fundraising.)