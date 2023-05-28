This Buzzer-Beater Puts Celtics on Brink of History

Derrick White's basket forces Game 7 in series Boston once trailed 3-0
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 28, 2023 6:00 AM CDT

No NBA team has won a playoff series after trailing 3-0. The Boston Celtics now have a chance to be the first, thanks to a dramatic basket with all of 0.1 seconds left in Saturday night's Game 6, reports USA Today. Derrick White grabbed the rebound of a shot by Marcus Smart and put it in as time expired to give Boston a 104-103 win over the Miami Heat in Miami. It's the only second time an NBA player has sank a buzzer-beater while facing elimination, the other being Michael Jordan in 1989.

“Derrick White, like a flash of lightning, just came out of nowhere and saved the day, man,” said Boston's Jaylen Brown, per the AP. “An incredible play.” White himself kept things simpler: “Ball came to me. I made the shot." The teams play Game 7 Monday night in Boston. (Read more Boston Celtics stories.)

