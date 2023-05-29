"Talk about a miracle." That was one take after a terrifying crash and car flip during the Indianapolis 500 auto race that sent a tire from one of the competitors' cars sailing over spectators' heads. Fox News reports there were fewer than 20 laps left in Sunday's race when driver Felix Rosenqvist's car brushed against the side of a wall, causing the car to go into a spin. Kyle Kirkwood tried to drive past him, but his car clipped Rosenqvist's and also spun out, crashing into a wall and flipping over on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track.

Before Kirkwood's car made impact with the wall, however, one of its tires broke free and flew into the air, over the outer fence and toward the grandstand where spectators were seated, per the Indy Star. Luckily, the fast-moving tire missed hitting anyone and landed in the parking lot, slamming into and damaging a parked white sedan. There were no reported injuries. "Hugely relieved everyone appears to be ok," one observer tweeted. "Watching a wheel fly over my friends at 150 miles per hour is not an experience I'm anxious to repeat." Kirkwood, who was able to walk away from the crash on his own, noted to Fox News: "Thank God these cars are so safe." (Read more Indianapolis 500 stories.)