Graham Answers Russia's Arrest Warrant

'See you in The Hague!' senator responds
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 29, 2023 5:15 PM CDT
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Graham
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks with Sen. Lindsey Graham before a Senate Appropriations hearing on May 16.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

After Russia issued an arrest warrant for him on Monday, apparently over expressions of support for Ukraine, Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed a way to resolve the issue. "Here's an offer to my Russian 'friends' who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals: I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do," the South Carolina Republican said Monday. "Come and make your best case," he added, per Politico. "See you in The Hague!"

A short video released by the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met with Graham on Friday, had caught Russia's ear. In it, Graham said "the Russians are dying" and called US military aid to Ukraine "the best money we've ever spent." The comments were made at different points in the conversation but placed together in the edited version of the video, per CBS News. Zelensky's office later released video of all of Graham's comments, without editing. Graham, who early in the invasion suggested Russia deal with President Vladimir Putin the same way Rome handled Julius Caesar, said Monday he'd wear the arrest warrant "as a badge of honor." (Read more Lindsey Graham stories.)

