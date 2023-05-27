GOP-Led House Impeaches Texas' Attorney General

Texas' GOP-run House of Representatives impeached state Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday on articles including bribery and abuse of public trust. The decision marks a sudden, historic rebuke of a fellow Republican who rose to be a star of the conservative legal movement despite years of scandal and alleged crimes. The vote triggers Paxton's immediate suspension from office pending the outcome of a trial in the state Senate and empowers Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to appoint someone else as Texas' top lawyer in the interim, the AP reports.

Paxton, who in 2020 asked the US Supreme Court to overturn President Biden's electoral defeat of Donald Trump, becomes only the third sitting official in Texas' nearly 200-year history to have been impeached. He has decried what he called "political theater" based on "hearsay and gossip, parroting long-disproven claims," and said it was an attempt to disenfranchise voters who reelected him in November. "No one person should be above the law, least not the top law enforcement officer of the state of Texas," Rep. David Spiller, a Republican member of the committee that investigated Paxton, said in opening statements.

Rep. Ann Johnson, a Democratic member, told lawmakers that Texas' "top cop is on the take." As the articles of impeachment were laid out, some of the lawmakers shook their heads. Paxton, 60, has been under FBI investigation for years over accusations that he used his office to help a donor and was separately indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015, though he has yet to stand trial. Until this week, his fellow Republicans had taken a muted stance on the allegations. Impeachment requires just a simple majority in the House. The chamber voted to adopt the 20 articles of impeachment 121-23, with three members absent, per the Texas Tribune. (As the House debated, Paxton tweeted.)