Baby Reportedly Among 9 Shot at Florida Beach Boardwalk

Nine people were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day, the AP reports. Several of the wounded were taken to a children's hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said. City officials say all nine suffered gunshot wounds, CBS News reports; victims included six adults between the ages of 25 and 65 and three children between the ages of 1 and 17. All of the victims were in stable condition, according to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System. One was in surgery late Monday.

Bettineschi said the shooting happened shortly before 7pm. A fight broke out, at least one gun was pulled, and shots were fired. At least one person was in custody, but police were looking for more suspects. Police Chief Chris O’Brien said thousands of people were in the area and dozens of police officers responded, including some who were nearby. The shooting happened on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk near a convenience store, a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store, and a Subway sandwich shop. Jamie Ward, who was on the broadwalk, said several young men were fighting in front of the stores when one pulled a gun and started shooting. One witness reports seeing a baby with a gunshot wound to the leg.