2024 Presidential Race Gets Another Entrant

Another big name is entering the 2024 presidential race, though not for one of the two biggest political parties. Dr. Cornel West, the well-known progressive scholar, philosophy professor, and activist, said Monday that he will run for the nation's top office on the People's Party ticket, the New York Times reports. The third party was founded by Nick Brana, a member of Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign team, but Sanders himself declined a bid from the party for him to get involved before the 2020 election, in which he again ran as a Democrat. West, who has taught at Yale, Princeton, Harvard, and, currently, Union Theological Seminary, says he is concerned with "the destruction of American democracy," and that he is more concerned about voters than other politicians, whether Democrat or Republican, Politico reports.

"Neither political party wants to tell the truth about Wall Street, about Ukraine, about the Pentagon, about big tech," the left-wing academic said in a campaign video posted to Twitter; in the video he referenced a 2022 interview in which he called Donald Trump a "neo fascist" and President Biden a "milquetoast neoliberal." (He's also criticized Barack Obama, and Forbes says he's a non-Marxist socialist and Christian who has supported Sanders in the past and considers himself a populist alternative to mainstream politicians.) West says he is concerned with issues including the living wage, affordable and guaranteed housing, abortion rights, universal health care, mass incarceration, and climate change. "I enter in the quest for truth, I enter in the quest for justice, and the presidency is just one vehicle to pursue that truth and justice—what I’ve been trying to do all of my life," West said. (Read more Cornel West stories.)