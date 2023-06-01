Video Shows Car Fly Through the Air in Georgia Crash

It's 2023, but where are the flying cars? One was spotted in a bizarre crash in Lowndes County, Georgia, last week, Fox reports. Video captured by the body camera of a deputy who was attending to a crash site on the other side of Highway 84 shows a vehicle drive up a parked tow truck's ramp at full speed. It flew around 120 feet and crashed into another vehicle as it hit the ground. In the video, the deputy can be heard calling for medical assistance as he runs toward the car. The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Tallahassee, was hospitalized with serious injuries. A deputy hit by debris was also hospitalized, police say.

Police say the crash should raise awareness of Georgia's Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move over one lane and slow down "when emergency and utility vehicles are stopped on the side of the highway and operating in an official capacity." Tow truck drivers say careless drivers are among their biggest fears. "People not moving over actually has hit my family as well. In 1966 when my father was 12, he lost his father, my grandfather," Louis Kenda, part owner of a local tow truck center, tells WLWT. "He was hooking up to a vehicle and a drunk driver rear-ended the tow truck that he was right behind." (Read more viral video stories.)