South Korea Takes a Guess at Kim's Weight

North Korea keeps a tight lid on personal information about Kim Jong Un, but a South Korean lawmaker is happy to speculate. Yoo Sang-bum told reporters that an intelligence report by the South estimates Kim now weighs more than 300 pounds and is in all-around bad health, reports Reuters. "He appeared tired with clear dark circles around his eyes during his public appearance on May 16, and was estimated to weigh over 140 kilograms (308 pounds)," said Yoo, who added that the weight estimate was based on an analysis by artificial intelligence.

Kim is believed to be 39 years old and to stand about 5-foot-8, per the New York Post. His weight in and of itself might not be a problem, but Yoo painted a picture of a leader who drinks and smokes too much, and he further suggested that Kim suffers from a "serious" sleeping disorder as well as an itchy skin condition worsened by stress and allergies, reports the Korea Herald. Yoo said the South's spy agency believes the North is "hoarding" sleeping meds, alcohol, and Marlboro cigarettes for Kim. (Read more Kim Jong Un stories.)