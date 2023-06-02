Twitter Loses Another Head of Trust and Safety

Twitter apparently has no head of trust and safety currently. Ella Irwin, who took over the job in November 2022 after her predecessor, Yoel Roth, left the company, told Reuters on Thursday that she has resigned, and sources tell Fortune her internal Slack account has been deactivated. The reason for her resignation is not clear, but Reuters notes that Twitter is struggling to retain advertisers in the wake of Elon Musk's chaotic takeover. In particular, the social network has been accused of failing to protect against harmful content, and indeed many of the employees tasked with doing just that were fired by Musk. Over the past few months, Irwin had publicly supported Twitter's content moderation approach multiple times, the Wall Street Journal reports.

TechCrunch adds that the timing of the resignation "does align with Twitter’s drama du jour," which has to do with the Daily Wire, a conservative media outlet, claiming Twitter had canceled a deal to make its film available for free on the social network. The film, What Is a Woman?, is a "feature length attack on transgender people," per TechCrunch. Elon Musk replied to the claim to say it was a "mistake" for the film's reach to have been limited because the film "is definitely allowed on Twitter," but its visibility remained limited at the time of this writing. As for Irwin's departure, an inquiry asking for comment received just Twitter's standard poop emoji in reply, per the Verge. (Read more Twitter stories.)