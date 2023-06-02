Here's What Trump Had to Say About Biden's Stumble

Donald Trump was quick to weigh in on President Biden's on-stage fall at Thursday's Air Force Academy commencement ceremony. Appearing in Iowa Thursday, an audience member told him what had happened, the Hill reports. "Well, I hope he wasn't hurt," Trump said. "That’s too bad. That’s a bad place to fall. … That’s not inspiring." He added, in a reference to his own apparently unsteady walk down a ramp that he said was slippery at a 2020 West Point commencement ceremony, "You gotta be careful about that because you don’t want that, even if you have to tiptoe down the ramp."

The speech he gave prior to the walk, he continued, "was the best speech I think I’ve ever made, and it was pouring rain and it was horrible and cold and windy. And they have a ramp that was pure like an ice-skating rink, and it was like 25 feet long." He said his walk down the ramp overshadowed the main event: “They never covered my speech." Biden also responded to the fall, the Hill reports; he and his team blamed it on a sandbag that was on the stage. "I got sandbagged," Biden said jokingly. He was not hurt in the incident. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)