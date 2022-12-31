Cosby, NBC Face New Lawsuit

A woman who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1986 sued the comedian-actor, NBCUniversal, and other companies Friday in New York, where five other women filed a similar lawsuit earlier this month. Stacey Pinkerton says she was a 21-year-old flight attendant and model that year when she claims Cosby drugged her at a restaurant in Illinois and took her back to a hotel room in Chicago, the AP reports. The lawsuit alleges Cosby "engaged in forced sexual intercourse" with her while she was incapacitated from the drugs. The lawsuit comes more than a year after Cosby left prison after his 2018 sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania was overturned.

Pinkerton says she met Cosby in New York, and he promised to help her career. She says she had a role in an episode of the Cosby Show on NBC but did not appear in the final edit. "Cosby engaged in the same or similar pattern of conduct with his victims," Pinkerton's lawsuit says, “including expressing interest in advancing their careers, giving them roles on the Cosby Show, using the Cosby Show and its filming locations as a means to access, isolate, sexually harass, and sexually assault women, using drugs to incapacitate his victims, and forcibly engaging in sexual acts with them without their consent." The lawsuit alleges that NBC, Kaufman Astoria Studios, and Carsey-Werner Television should have known Cosby was a danger to women and failed to protect Pinkerton from him.

Cosby "continues to vehemently deny all allegations waged against him," spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said Friday night. "As we have always stated, and now America can see, this isn't about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault, it's all about money," Wyatt wrote in an email to the AP. Representatives of the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. All three were involved in the production of the Cosby Show, Pinkerton's lawsuit said. Earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury awarded $500,000 to a woman who said Cosby sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion when she was a teenager in 1975.