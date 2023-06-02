Kari Lake's New Song Just Dropped

Kari Lake's protracted challenge to last year's gubernatorial race in Arizona, which the GOP candidate lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, seemed to finally be over last month, after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson dismissed her only remaining legal challenge on the matter. But the former news anchor is now pushing back in two ways: with yet another legal maneuver, and a new song.

First, per the Daily Beast, the 53-year-old announced Wednesday at her "Defend America" rally in Scottsdale, Arizona, that her legal team has filed an appeal on her loss for the governor's seat. Lake noted her newest move on her claims about the 2022 election being stolen from her is based on purported footage of misconduct in Maricopa County. "We are not stopping," Lake told the right-wing network Real America's Voice. "I will never back down. That election was stolen from the people and there will be no way that I back down from that." She added: "I want ... all of these people behind this election to hear the steady drumbeat. I want it to haunt them and wake them up at night."

That drumbeat appears to have wormed its way into the next part of Lake's two-pronged pushback: "81 Million Votes, My A--," a country-western-like track made in collaboration with country singer Jeffrey Steele and a group called the Truth Bombers, reports Forbes. The song, which features Lake's spoken word interspersed with the other lyrics, was put together by the same team that produced "Justice for All," the No. 1 tune by former President Trump and the J6 Prison Choir, a group of inmates convicted in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. The "81 million votes" refers to how many votes President Biden received in the 2020 election, compared to Trump's 74 million.

Speaking of songs, the one that Lake entered her Wednesday rally to also drew attention. HuffPost reports that Lake came onto the stage backed by Lenny Kravitz's version of "American Woman," which left many wondering if she has actually listened to the tune. "You mean the song that goes - 'American woman - STAY AWAY FROM ME ... Don't come knocking on my door, I don't wanna see your face no more," one commenter posted, with a bunch of laughing emojis. "OMG Kari and your PR team - THIS IS EFFING HILARIOUS!!!!!" (Read more Kari Lake stories.)