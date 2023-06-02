US /
Ford

Drive This Ford SUV? Ford Wants You to Park It Outside

Recall cites short circuit in Lincoln MKC that can cause vehicle to catch fire, even when engine is off
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 2, 2023 9:21 AM CDT
Drive This Ford SUV? Ford Wants You to Park It Outside
A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pennsylvania, on April 26, 2022.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Ford is telling owners of more than 140,000 SUVs in the US to park them outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are turned off. The company is recalling certain Lincoln MKC SUVs from the 2015 to 2019 model years, per the AP. Ford says a short circuit can develop in the 12-volt battery monitor sensor, which can then overheat and cause an engine compartment fire while parked or in motion.

Owners are urged to park away from structures until the recall repair is made. The sensors can be damaged when the battery or related electrical parts are serviced. Ford says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 19 reports of fires that may be related to the problem in the US, China, and Canada. The company said it's not aware of any injuries. Dealers will add a fuse to the battery monitor sensor power circuit. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 26.

