Ford Suffers 2nd Recall in a Week

Less than a week after Ford told owners of some 142,000 Lincoln MKC SUVs to park them outside because of the risk of fire even when the vehicles are turned off, well, Ford owners of another flavor are in for a recall. According to a Tuesday alert from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company is recalling more than 125,000 Escape SUVs, Maverick pickups, and Lincoln Corsair luxury SUVs—all with 2.5-liter hybrid or plug-in hybrid engines—as engines could fail prematurely and potentially leak oil and vapors that can pool and catch fire at an ignition source, "resulting in potential under-hood fires, localized melting of components, or smoke."

About 100,000 of these vehicles were recalled last July after 23 global reports of fire or smoke, per Reuters. "Ford and Lincoln dealers made alterations to the vehicles, at no cost to owners, to allow for drainage of leaking fluid and fumes," per CNN. However, the outlet reports five more fires have been reported since that recall, including in vehicles that had the work completed. Ford is still working on a fix for the current issue but says owners of the effected 2020-23 Escapes, 2022-23 Mavericks, and 2021-23 Corsairs will be notified of a solution by mail.

In the meantime, owners are asked to park and shut off the vehicle's engine if the engine makes strange noises, the vehicle loses power, or smoke appears, per USA Today. "Because the vehicles are hybrid and have electric motors as well as gas engines, someone could continue driving even after the engine has failed, making problems worse," CNN reports. Here's more on last week's recall of 142,000 2015-19 Lincoln MKC SUVs due to the risk of an engine compartment fire, advising owners to park outside and away from structures until repairs are completed. (Read more vehicle recall stories.)