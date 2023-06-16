Ray Lewis III, a former college football player who was also the son of Baltimore Ravens linebacker and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis Jr., has died at the age of 28, reports USA Today. The cause of death and other details haven't yet been released, but Lewis III's younger brother, Rahsaan, offered some words on social media. "Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother," Rahsaan wrote in an Instagram story. "I pray [you're] at peace now because [I know] how much you was rlly hurtin." CBS Sports notes that the running back, who came out of Florida's Lake Mary Prep School, played first as a cornerback for his dad's alma mater, the University of Miami, before moving on to Coastal Carolina.

Lewis III closed out his college football career at Virginia Union, where he logged 37 tackles, with three tackles for loss of yardage. TMZ notes that Lewis III most recently signed with the Wyoming Mustangs, part of the Champions Indoor Football League, in 2021 and was also pursuing a career in the music industry. "Ray was a tremendous young man who played with the spirit of a lion," Mark James, Lewis III's former coach at Virginia Union, tells the Baltimore Sun. "He was a great asset to the Virginia Union family. He will always be a Panther. May God bless his family." (Read more Ray Lewis stories.)