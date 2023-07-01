US Cities With Worst Hotel Reviews

PlanetWare gives the unwanted top honor to Myrtle Beach
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 1, 2023 10:45 AM CDT
Cities With the Worst Hotels
Myrtle Beach: Enjoy your trip, and don't let the bedbugs bite.   (Getty/Kruck20)

The travel site PlanetWare is out with rankings that no chamber of commerce in the country wants to be on: US cities with the worst hotels. The site pored over online reviews at Tripadvisor (which isn't affiliated with the rankings) to figure out which cities get consistently lousy assessments from travelers. South Carolina's Myrtle Beach earns the unwanted No. 1 distinction, with 20% of its reviews coming in at 1 or 2 stars. The creepy highlight: "more than 130,000 mentions of bedbugs." The dishonorable top 10, based on the percentage of low-star reviews:

  1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  2. (tie) Atlantic City, New Jersey
  3. (tie) Virginia Beach, Virginia
  4. San Jose, California
  5. South Padre Island, Texas
  6. (tie) Memphis, Tennessee
  7. (tie) Tampa, Florida
  8. (tie) San Antonio, Texas
  9. (tie) Kansas City, Missouri
  10. (tie) Columbus, Ohio

  • Complaints: The five most common complaints were the smell of smoking in rooms, a lack of toilet paper, bedbugs, thin walls, and poor service.
  • Service: The rankings also specifically looked at which cities ranked worst in terms of hotel customer service: Miami Beach, Florida; Montauk, New York; Cape May, New Jersey; Siesta Key, Florida; and New York City were the top five.
See the full rankings. (Or check out other travel stories.)

