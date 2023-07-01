The travel site PlanetWare is out with rankings that no chamber of commerce in the country wants to be on: US cities with the worst hotels. The site pored over online reviews at Tripadvisor (which isn't affiliated with the rankings) to figure out which cities get consistently lousy assessments from travelers. South Carolina's Myrtle Beach earns the unwanted No. 1 distinction, with 20% of its reviews coming in at 1 or 2 stars. The creepy highlight: "more than 130,000 mentions of bedbugs." The dishonorable top 10, based on the percentage of low-star reviews:

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (tie) Atlantic City, New Jersey (tie) Virginia Beach, Virginia San Jose, California South Padre Island, Texas (tie) Memphis, Tennessee (tie) Tampa, Florida (tie) San Antonio, Texas (tie) Kansas City, Missouri (tie) Columbus, Ohio