Pete Davidson Charged in March Crash

Comedian's car slammed into a house in Beverly Hills
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 17, 2023 2:25 PM CDT
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on March 5, 2020, in New York. Los Angeles prosecutors charged former the "Saturday Night Live" star with reckless driving Friday, June 16, 2023, three months after he allegedly crashed into a Beverly Hills home....   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Three months after crashing into a house in Beverly Hills, Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed the misdemeanor count Friday. Arraignment is scheduled for July 27, CNN reports. No serious injuries were caused, officials said, when Davidson, with Chase Sui Wonders as a passenger, lost control of a car that jumped a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and slammed into a house. The comedian and former Saturday Night Live star was not arrested at the time.

"We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences," prosecutors said in a statement pointing out that traffic deaths in Los Angeles hit a 20-year high in 2022. "As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable," the statement added. Officials did not release new details about the crash, and Davidson's representatives issued no immediate comment about the charge. A reckless driving conviction can bring a sentence of up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, per TMZ. (Read more Pete Davidson stories.)

