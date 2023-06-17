Poll: Most Want Trump to Quit, but Republicans Don't

Donald Trump should drop out of the presidential race, say most poll respondents when asked what the former president should do after being indicted last week. Donald Trump should not go anywhere, say an overwhelming majority of Republicans polled. The share overall suggesting Trump end his candidacy was 56%, a NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist College poll released Friday found. But 82% of Republicans said he still should run, the Hill reports. The overall support for the former president should stay in the race came in at 43%.

The poll asked respondents whether Trump, "in light of what you have read or heard about these charges," should drop out of the race or continue to run. The group voting for Trump to drop out broke down into 87% of Democrats and 58% of independents, per US News & World Report. More Independents polled now than in March say Trump broke the law, while more Republicans say he did nothing wrong; that share has reached half. "For now, Republicans are grounded on where they stand on Trump regardless of these unfolding events," said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)