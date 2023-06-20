Trump: Kids Not Coming Back to DC With Me

If former President Trump takes the "former" out of his title next year, don't look for a Trump administration to be as much of a family affair as it was the first time around. In his interview with Fox News on Monday night, he addressed the subject of his children. "I said, 'That’s enough for the family,'" Trump said. "It’s too painful for the family. My family has been through hell." NBC News notes that Ivanka Trump, who along with husband Jared Kushner served as senior White House advisers for her father's entire term, announced last year that she was done with politics and would have no involvement with Trump's 2024 campaign.

"Nobody has been through what my family has been through," said Trump. "Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing. I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really—she closed it up." Newsweek notes that on Sunday Ivanka Trump broke her silence on Twitter since her father's indictment: "Happy Father's Day, dad! I love you!" Eric and Donald Trump Jr. have both appeared at campaign events; neither served in Trump's administration, though both campaigned fiercely for him. NBC notes that both are named in the New York attorney general's suit against the Trump Organization. (Read more President Trump stories.)