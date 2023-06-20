Trump, President React to Hunter Biden's Plea Deal

When news broke that Hunter Biden had struck a plea deal on federal tax and gun charges, Donald Trump wrote that the "corrupt" Justice Department under President Biden had given the younger Biden the equivalent of a "traffic ticket," per the Hill. Meanwhile, the left-leaning Talking Points Memo (while not defending Hunter Biden's behavior) criticized Republicans for what it calls a relentless campaign to "visit the alleged sins of the son on the father." Where does the truth lie? In a place neither the left nor the right likes, according to an analysis written earlier this year by Adam Entous, Michael S. Schmidt, and Katie Benner in the New York Times.

"The real Hunter Biden story is complex and very different in important ways from the narrative promoted by Republicans—but troubling in its own way," they write. When his father became vice president, Hunter Biden struck lucrative deals with foreign business interests that raised legitimate questions about conflicts of interest. His personal struggles didn't help matters: After "the death of his brother, Beau, in 2015, Hunter descended into a spiral of addiction and tawdry and self-destructive behavior." The Times examination finds that Hunter Biden "aligned himself with foreign actors eager to leverage their connections to him to further their own interests. But it also underscores ... how his father’s opponents have often twisted or exaggerated the story of his descent to score political points."