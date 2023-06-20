Stallone: Rocky Statue a Deal-Breaker for Adele

Adele bought Sylvester Stallone's Los Angeles mansion for a cool $58 million last year, and TMZ reported earlier this month that she was in the midst of an extensive renovation indoors and out. However, one signature piece was staying in place: a statue of Rocky from the movie franchise that made Stallone. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Stallone confirms that the poolside statue was part of the deal.

The 76-year-old says he actually wanted to bring the statue with him. "But she said, 'That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal.' She wanted the statue." The wide-ranging interview also covers the original movie itself: Stallone says he tried his hand at writing because he wasn't making it as an actor. “Let me take my journey and put it into the metaphor of a boxer, because that’s what life is," he said. "It’s a struggle, it’s a battle." (Read more Sylvester Stallone stories.)