Spinning the big wheel on CBS' The Price Is Right isn't usually a family affair. But in a recent episode of television's longest-running game show, one man celebrated a win so hard that he hurt himself and needed his wife's assistance to continue. CNN reports that during a game last week called (appropriately enough) "Bonkers," in which contestants have just 30 seconds to guess if each number in the price of a prize is higher or lower than the number set before them. In this case, a trip to Hawaii was on the line, which a player named Henry won in about five seconds, on his very first try.

"Yes!" host Drew Carey exclaimed as Henry started jumping up and down, yelling and pumping his arms in the air for several seconds, as shown in the video posted last week on the show's official Instagram account. The clip then cut to later in the program, where Henry, whose right arm seemed to lie limp at his side, was joined onstage by his wife, Alice, who Carey explained was there to help Henry to spin the big wheel for a chance to get into the Showcase Showdown.

"Let me explain what happened," Carey said. "Henry was celebrating and going 'Woo!' and he dislocated his shoulder. ... So, he's not gonna be able to spin the wheel, but Alice is gonna spin the wheel for him." Alice did just that and ended up earning Henry an almost impossible-to-beat 95. NBC News notes that injuries have happened on the show before, including one woman who had to compete in the Showcase Showdown on crutches after she hurt her ankle spinning the wheel, and Carey himself, whose arm got caught in one of the games during the taping of his very first episode in 2007. As for Henry's current status, he's "feeling better and all healed now!" the show noted on Instagram. (Read more The Price Is Right stories.)