Pregnant Woman and Her Baby Die in Random Seattle Attack

In what police say was an apparently random attack, a man ran up to a car that was stopped at a Seattle intersection last week on Tuesday morning and shot through the window, killing a woman who was eight months pregnant as well as the baby she was expecting. Eina Kwon, 34, was rushed into emergency surgery to deliver the baby, who lived for only a short time, KING5 reports. Kwon also died of gunshot injuries to the chest and head. She leaves behind a 2-year-old son whose 3rd birthday party she was excitedly planning, NBC News reports. Her husband Sung-hyun Kwon, 37, was shot in the arm during the incident but survived.

The suspect, 30-year-old Cordell Maurice Goosby, was located shortly after the shooting thanks to witness descriptions, and as officers approached he allegedly raised his hands in the air and repeated, "I did it, I did it." While he allegedly told police he saw a gun in the victims' car and responded by firing his weapon, police said video of the incident confirms there was no interaction between the suspect and the victims prior to the attack, and that Goosby appeared to be in some sort of crisis when arrested. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Kwon, who owned a sushi restaurant, was being mourned by the community. "She's been the most selfless, loving person," says an owner of the restaurant next door. (Read more Seattle stories.)