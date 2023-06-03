The Good Book is being treated like a bad book in Utah after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. And the Book of Mormon could be next. The 72,000-student Davis School District north of Salt Lake City removed the Bible from its elementary and middle schools while keeping it in high schools after a committee reviewed the text in response to a parental complaint, per the AP. The district has removed other titles, including Sherman Alexie's The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian and John Green's Looking for Alaska, following a 2022 state law requiring districts to include parents in decisions over what constitutes "sensitive material."

District rep Williams said the district doesn't differentiate between requests to review books and doesn't consider whether complaints may be submitted as satire. The reviews are handled by a committee made up of teachers, parents, and administrators in the largely conservative community. The committee published its decision about the Bible in an online database of review requests and didn't elaborate on its reasoning. The decision comes as conservative parent activists, including state-based chapters of the group Parents United, descend on school boards and statehouses throughout the US, sowing alarm about how sex and violence are talked about in schools. Due to the district's privacy policy, it’s unknown who made the request for the Bible to be banned from Davis schools or if they're affiliated with any larger group.

A copy of the complaint obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune through a public records request shows that the parent noted the Bible contains instances of incest, prostitution, and rape. "Utah Parents United left off one of the most sex-ridden books around: the Bible," the parent's complaint, dated Dec. 11, said. The review committee determined the Bible didn't qualify under Utah's definition of what's pornographic or indecent, which is why it remains in high schools, Williams said. An unnamed party filed an appeal on Wednesday.

The Bible has long found itself on the American Library Association's list of most challenged books and was temporarily pulled off shelves last year in school districts in Texas and Missouri. "If folks are outraged about the Bible being banned, they should be outraged about all the books that are being censored in our public schools," said Kasey Meehan, who directs the Freedom to Read program at the writers organization PEN America. Meanwhile, on Friday, a complaint was submitted about the signature scripture of the predominant faith in Utah, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church. Williams confirmed that someone filed a review request for the Book of Mormon but wouldn't say what reasons were listed. Citing a school board privacy policy, he also wouldn't say whether it was from the same person who complained about the Bible.