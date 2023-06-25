Spider-Man Returns to Top

'The Flash' plunges in its second week
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 25, 2023 3:10 PM CDT
Spider-Man Rides High Again
This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Miles Morales as Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore, in a scene from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."   (Sony Pictures Animation via AP)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse slung its webs back atop the box office ranks while The Flash saw a drop faster than the film's speedy character. The Spidey animated sequel—starring Shameik Moore as the teenage webslinger Miles Morales—reclaimed the No. 1 spot in its fourth week in North American theaters, scoring $19.3 million. The latest number helped the Sony film reach $317.1 million domestically and an impressive $560.3 million worldwide. Spider-Verse beat Elemental, which took second place for the second week in a row with an estimated $18.5 million. The film held on to the spot after experiencing Pixar's worst three-day opening last week, the AP reports.

No other film had such a dramatic drop as The Flash, with $15.2 million for the big-budget offering. The second week output for the DC and Warner Bros superhero film, starring Ezra Miller, fell off by 72% after opening with a subpar $55 million. So far, the numbers accumulated by The Flash haven't measured up for a movie with a $200 million production budget. It barely edged out No Hard Feelings, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman. The raunchy comedy, which opened in fourth place with $15.1 million, tells a story about a teen's parents who hired a woman to date and boost his confidence.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

  1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $19.3 million.
  2. Elemental, $18.4 million.
  3. The Flash, $15.2 million.
  4. No Hard Feelings, 15.1 million.
  5. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $11.6 million.
  6. Asteroid City, $9 million.
  7. The Little Mermaid, $8.6 million.
  8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, $3.5 million.
  9. The Blackening, $3 million.
  10. The Boogeyman, $2.5 million.
