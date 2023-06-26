Looks Like Kevin Costner's Divorce Is Getting Ugly

Legal documents filed by Kevin Costner's estranged wife last week appear to indicate her divorce from the actor could get messy. Christine Baumgartner wants $248,000 in child support per month from Costner for the couple's three children, plus she wants him to cover their private school tuition, health care, and expenses related to sports, TMZ reports. That, per the court documents, is the only way the kids can continue to "live at a standard somewhat approaching the standard that the children will be enjoying while in Kevin's care." TMZ's sources claim that Costner, however, is already paying all the kids' expenses and is willing to give Baumgartner an additional $38,000 per month. The latest legal docs also revealed a whole lot about Costner's allegedly lavish lifestyle, which Page Six reports was an effort by Baumgartner to justify a bid for more spousal support than their prenup dictates.