Looks Like Kevin Costner's Divorce Is Getting Ugly

Legal documents filed by Kevin Costner's estranged wife last week appear to indicate her divorce from the actor could get messy. Christine Baumgartner wants $248,000 in child support per month from Costner for the couple's three children, plus she wants him to cover their private school tuition, health care, and expenses related to sports, TMZ reports. That, per the court documents, is the only way the kids can continue to "live at a standard somewhat approaching the standard that the children will be enjoying while in Kevin's care." TMZ's sources claim that Costner, however, is already paying all the kids' expenses and is willing to give Baumgartner an additional $38,000 per month. The latest legal docs also revealed a whole lot about Costner's allegedly lavish lifestyle, which Page Six reports was an effort by Baumgartner to justify a bid for more spousal support than their prenup dictates.
Prior to the release of the latest court documents, TMZ reported that Baumgartner had refused to move out of the couple's Santa Barbara home, which the couple's prenup requires her to do within a certain amount of time after filing for divorce. In documents related to that development, she said she couldn't afford to move while he said the $1.45 million in her bank account proved otherwise. She also pointed out, however, that "the children have lived in [the home] for their entire lives." They are ages 16, 14, and 13. Meanwhile, while rumors were circulating that a tenant who lived in a guesthouse on one of Costner's properties had a fling with Baumgartner, that tenant insists to TMZ those rumors aren't true. (Read more Kevin Costner stories.)