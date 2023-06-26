Ryan Reynolds Is Expanding His Empire

Ryan Reynolds does some acting, sure, but he's also got his fingers in a successful gin company, cell phone company, Ted Lasso-esque football club in Wales, and you know, once in a while Canada writes him a song. So while one might think the father of four might take a break, one would be wrong. The New York Times reports on Reynolds' latest investment adventure, which expands his European sports portfolio: The Formula 1 Alpine team owned by French automaker Renault. Reynolds' Maximum Effort Investments, along with RedBird Capital Partners and Otro Capital, are taking a 24% stake in the fifth-ranked F1 team valued at about $218 million. Other familiar investor faces include Reynolds' Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney and actor Michael B. Jordan.