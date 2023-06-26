Ryan Reynolds Is Expanding His Empire

Ryan Reynolds does some acting, sure, but he's also got his fingers in a successful gin company, cell phone company, Ted Lasso-esque football club in Wales, and you know, once in a while Canada writes him a song. So while one might think the father of four might take a break, one would be wrong. The New York Times reports on Reynolds' latest investment adventure, which expands his European sports portfolio: The Formula 1 Alpine team owned by French automaker Renault. Reynolds' Maximum Effort Investments, along with RedBird Capital Partners and Otro Capital, are taking a 24% stake in the fifth-ranked F1 team valued at about $218 million. Other familiar investor faces include Reynolds' Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney and actor Michael B. Jordan.
Axios calls the deal, which values the team at about $900 million, "another crazy-high valuation for a professional sports outfit." That said, the sport has gained a foothold in the US in recent years, with the league adding stops in Las Vegas and Miami to its Grand Prix circuit; it also partnered with Netflix on Drive to Survive, a mini docuseries now in its fifth season. "This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels," Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said, per ESPN. (Read more Ryan Reynolds stories.)