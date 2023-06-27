Last week, during an interview on Fox News, Donald Trump became increasingly agitated at the pushback he was getting from interviewer Bret Baier over his 2020 election loss—to the point where Trump called the network "hostile" and insinuated he might not take part in the first GOP primary debate, which Fox is hosting, per the Independent . This week, more of the same threats from the former president, who's this time apparently upset that Fox didn't cover two of his recent campaign rallies in Michigan and DC, reports USA Today .

In a Truth Social post, after noting that the network had recently dropped 37% in the ratings, Trump wrote that Fox "then wants me to show up and get them ratings for their 'Presidential' Debate, where I'm leading the field by 40 points." He griped that "all they do is promote, against all hope, Ron DeSanctimonious, and he's dropping like a rock," then added: "Sorry FoxNews, life doesn't work that way!!!" USA Today notes that Trump's doubling down comes just as fellow Republicans are trying to turn the screws to get him to participate in the debates, starting with the first in Milwaukee on Aug. 23.

One Republican operative tells Vanity Fair that Fox itself is trying to convince Trump to take part: "They're offering him the world to show they can be trusted." A senior Trump campaign official tells the magazine that even Fox host Sean Hannity is getting involved, trying to make nice between Trump and the network. But "I don't think he's going to do it," predicts an ex-Fox staffer who says they talk to Trump often. "He knows Fox hates him. And he despises the Murdochs." At least one familiar thorn in Trump's side is trying to taunt him into it. "If Trump doesn't want to debate then he doesn't want to be president," GOP presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tweeted Monday. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)